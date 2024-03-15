BioWorld - Friday, March 15, 2024
Cancer

VIO-01, a pan-DDR decoy with efficacy in HRD or HRP tumor models

March 15, 2024
No Comments
Preclinical data were recently presented for VIO-01 (Valerio Therapeutics SA), a first-in-class pan-DNA damage response (DDR) decoy being developed for the treatment of cancer.
