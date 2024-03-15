BioWorld - Friday, March 15, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/Psychiatric

Study supports TIM-3 as therapeutic target for Alzheimer’s disease

March 15, 2024
No Comments
Recent studies have identified HAVCR2, which encodes immune checkpoint molecule TIM-3 (T-cell immunoglobulin mucin receptor 3), as a risk gene for late-onset Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
BioWorld Science Conferences Neurology/psychiatric