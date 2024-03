Atrogi’s series B to advance novel type 2 diabetes approach

Atrogi AB is raising a €30 million to €35 million (US$32.9 million to $38.4 million) series B round after announcing positive clinical data for ATR-258, a novel beta-2 adrenergic receptor agonist that is being lined up as a potential first-in-class insulin-independent treatment for type 2 diabetes.