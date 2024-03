Astrazeneca nabs Amolyt for $1B, expands rare disease work

Astrazeneca plc is acquiring rare diseases specialist Amolyt Pharma SA in a $1.05 billion deal, taking ownership of eneboparatide (AZP-3601), which is in phase III development for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism. Of the total, $800 million will be paid up front, with the balance of $250 million contingent upon achievement of a regulatory milestone.