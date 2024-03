ODAC sides with Geron on benefit of imetelstat

After hearing two conflicting presentations of the safety and efficacy of Geron Corp.’s imetelstat, the U.S. FDA’s Oncology Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) voted 12-2 March 14 that the drug’s benefit outweighed its risks as a treatment for transfusion-dependent anemia in adults with low- to intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes in patients who have failed or no longer respond to erythropoiesis stimulating agents (ESAs), or who are not eligible for ESA treatment.