Tubulis taking ADCs into the clinic with upsized €128M series B2
March 14, 2024
By
Nuala Moran
Antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) specialist Tubulis GmbH has closed a hefty €128 million (US$139.4 million) series B2 round, more than double the €60 million it raised in its series B1 two years ago.
BioWorld
Financings
Cancer
Antibody-drug conjugate
Series B