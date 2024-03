Neurology/Psychiatric

Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research presents new modulators of tau LLPS

Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research has divulged naphthalene monoimide compounds acting as modulators of liquid-liquid phase separation (LLPS) of tau protein reported to be useful for the treatment of traumatic encephalopathy, progressive supranuclear palsy, tauopathies, frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.