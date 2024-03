Neurology/Psychiatric

Cytokinetics patents new cardiac myosin inhibitors

Cytokinetics Inc. has disclosed cardiac myosin inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of Becker muscular dystrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, spinal cord injury, limb girdle muscular dystrophy, stroke, tendinitis and tremor, among others.