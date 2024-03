Madrigal’s Rezdiffra wins first FDA nod in NASH, liver fibrosis

As widely expected, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s resmetirom picked up the first U.S. FDA approval for treating nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), an advanced form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease that has been steadily increasing in global prevalence. Branded Rezdiffra, the liver-directed THR-beta agonist gained accelerated approval for use in conjunction with diet and exercise to treat adults with noncirrhotic NASH with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis, specifically stages F2 and F3.