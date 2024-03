Adcom CAR T party favors Carvykti in MM, Abecma not so much

The U.S. FDA’s Oncology Drugs Advisory Committee, in two separate sessions, took up the matters of Carvykti (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) from Johnson & Johnson and the Bristol Myers Squibb Co. product Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel) – specifically, whether the benefits of each CAR T therapy outweigh the risks in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (MM).