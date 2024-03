Index insights

Neurological stocks navigate turbulence despite strong 2023 performance

In 2023, the BioWorld Neurological Diseases Index (BNDI) closed with a 4.36% increase, outperforming the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (up 3.74%) but falling short of the surge seen in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (up 13.7%). The rebound marked a significant turnaround from November, when BNDI recorded an 18.37% year-to-date decline.