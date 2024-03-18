BioWorld - Monday, March 18, 2024
Relation raises $35M for ‘lab in the loop’ system

March 18, 2024
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
Techbio specialist Relation Therapeutics Ltd has raised $35 million in new seed funding, bringing total seed money to $60 million, as it advances development of its in silico/wet lab platform for identifying drug targets in the non-coding parts of the genome. The company is building a “lab in the loop” system where in depth ‘omics profiles of single cells from fresh patient tissues are analyzed by its machine learning engine to uncover the genetic basis of clinical phenotypes and identify novel targets.
