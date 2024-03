FDA clears Beigene’s PD-1 inhibitor Tevimbra in esophageal cancer

The U.S. FDA has approved Beigene Co. Ltd.’s Tevimbra (tislelizumab-jsgr) as a monotherapy for treating adults with unresectable or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma following prior chemotherapy that did not include a PD-1 inhibitor. A humanized IgG4 anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, tislelizumab is designed to minimize binding to Fc-gamma receptors on macrophages, helping to aid the body’s immune cells to detect and fight tumors.