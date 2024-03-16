BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Saturday, March 16, 2024
See today's BioWorld
Home
» BMS and Mirum add approvals to established drugs
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
BMS and Mirum add approvals to established drugs
March 15, 2024
By
Lee Landenberger
No Comments
Two sNDAs, one from Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMS) and the other from Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc., have received U.S. FDA approval to further expand their treatment indications.
BioWorld
Regulatory
Cancer
Gastrointestinal
CAR T
U.S.
FDA