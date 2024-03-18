BioWorld - Monday, March 18, 2024
Biotheus, Hansoh ink potential ¥5B deal for new bispecific ADCs

March 18, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Chinese biotechs Biotheus Inc. and Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. partnered again under a new potential ¥5 billion (US$698.98 million) deal to develop bispecific antibody-drug conjugates (BsADCs), using Biotheus’ EGFR-cMet bispecific antibody.
