PYC’s AU$74M advancing RNA therapy for retinitis pigmentosa

PYC Therapeutics raised AU$40 million of an anticipated AU$74 million (US$48.6 million) capital raise to advance three candidates, including lead candidate VP-001, which could potentially be the first treatment for retinitis pigmentosa type 11 (RP11), which causes blindness that begins in childhood and ultimately leads to legal blindness by middle age.