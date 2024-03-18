BioWorld - Monday, March 18, 2024
Aignostics, Bayer deal connects tumor profiles to patient outcomes

March 18, 2024
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
Aignostics GmbH has embarked on raising a €20-€30 million (US$21.74-$32.61 million) series B round after validating its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven precision oncology platform by signing a co-development deal with Bayer AG. This is the first pharma partnership for the Berlin, Germany-based company. Financial terms were not disclosed, but Aignostics will receive an up-front payment and is eligible to receive success-based milestone payments and royalties on any commercialized therapies that result from the collaboration.
