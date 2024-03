Orchard-Kyowa scores US approval for gene therapy Lenmeldy

The U.S. FDA approved Orchard Therapeutics plc’s BLA for gene therapy atidarsagene autotemcel, making it the first treatment option for metachromatic leukodystrophy in the U.S. The one-time treatment, branded Lenmeldy, is indicated for children with presymptomatic late infantile, presymptomatic early juvenile or early symptomatic early juvenile disease.