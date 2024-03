Infection

Merck & Co. reports discovery of oral 3CLpro inhibitor for coronavirus infection at ACS

Merck & Co. has revealed the discovery of novel oral SARS-CoV-2 3C-like proteinase (3CLpro; Mpro) inhibitors for the potential treatment and/or prophylaxis of COVID-19. 3CLpro plays a key role in viral life cycle by cleaving viral protein and helps in replication and infection, which make 3CLpro a target for designing drugs to treat COVID-19.