Cardiovascular

SBT-589 shows cardioprotective effects in mouse model of FA cardiomyopathy

Stealth Biotherapeutics Inc. has presented new data demonstrating cardioprotective effects of SBT-589 in preclinical models of Friedreich’s ataxia (FA). SBT-589 acts on mitochondrial pathways essential for cellular health and energy production that are impaired in FA cardiomyopathy.