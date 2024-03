Inflammatory

Identification of highly potent, selective, orally bioavailable Gal-3 inhibitors

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has reported the discovery of novel galectin-3 (Gal-3) inhibitors for the potential treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. Galactins are a family of glycan-binding proteins associated with various biological processes, including apoptosis, inflammation, fibrosis, angiogenesis, immunomodulation or tumor proliferation.