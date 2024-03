Neurology/Psychiatric

TREM2 agonist VG-3927 boosts microglial repair functions in models of AD

It has been previously demonstrated that genetic loss-of-function of triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) impairs microglia migration, with the TREM2 R47H variant having been linked to increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) due to impaired microglia clustering and enhanced neuronal damage.