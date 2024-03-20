BioWorld - Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Cancer

Hengrui scientists patent new PARP-1 inhibitors

March 20, 2024
No Comments
Scientists at Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd. and Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. have disclosed poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 (PARP-1; ARTD1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
