BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeks
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» Sanofi divulges new SERDs
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Cancer
Sanofi divulges new SERDs
March 20, 2024
No Comments
Sanofi SA has synthesized compounds acting as selective estrogen receptor degradation inducers (SERDs) reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, endometriosis, osteoporosis, benign prostatic hyperplasia and inflammatory disorders.
BioWorld Science
Cancer
Patents