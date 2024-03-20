BioWorld - Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Cancer

Sanofi divulges new SERDs

March 20, 2024
Sanofi SA has synthesized compounds acting as selective estrogen receptor degradation inducers (SERDs) reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, endometriosis, osteoporosis, benign prostatic hyperplasia and inflammatory disorders.
