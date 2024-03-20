BioWorld - Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Shanghai Yingli Pharmaceutical describes new PI3K/HDAC inhibitors

March 20, 2024
No Comments
Shanghai Yingli Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has identified dual-acting phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase (PI3K) and histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents