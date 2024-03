Inflammatory

Chinese researchers present new PTGER4 antagonists

Scientists at Foshan Ionova Biotherapeutics Co. Ltd., Guangdong Touchstone Translational Research Institute Co. Ltd. and Shenzhen Ionova Life Science Co. Ltd. have divulged prostaglandin E2 receptor EP4 subtype (PTGER4; EP4) antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and pain.