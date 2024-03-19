BioWorld - Tuesday, March 19, 2024
China’s NMPA clears Kechow’s tunlametinib in advanced melanoma

March 19, 2024
By Tamra Sami
China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved Kechow Pharma Inc.’s MEK inhibitor, tunlametinib, for treatment of patients with NRAS-mutated advanced melanoma who were previously treated with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors. The Center for Drug Evaluation granted tunlametinib a priority review. The approval marks the first targeted therapy for this patient population and the first product that originated from Kechow, a privately held firm founded in 2014 to develop small-molecule therapeutics against cancer.
