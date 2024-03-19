BioWorld - Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Hyundai Bioscience to acquire 23% stake in CRO firm ADM Korea

March 19, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Hyundai Bioscience Corp. is set to become the largest shareholder of ADM Korea Inc., a Seoul, South Korea-based contract research organization (CRO) firm, by purchasing 5.02 million shares for ₩20.4 billion (US$15.5 million) – a 23% stake.
