Chinese diabetes-focused biotech Pegbio plans Hong Kong IPO
March 19, 2024
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
China’s Pegbio Co. Ltd. is planning a Hong Kong IPO to advance PB-119, its main glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonist for diabetes nearing domestic approval, as it hopes to transition to an operating profit.
BioWorld Asia
Financings
Cardiovascular
Diabetes
Obesity
IPO
Asia-Pacific
China
NDA
NMPA