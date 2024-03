Fosun Pharma forms ¥5B fund to invest in Shenzhen biotechs

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd has formed a partnership with seven other investors to form an investment fund partnership that plans to invest ¥5 billion (US$695M) in local biotech and med-tech companies in Shenzhen, China. The target fund will concentrate on local biotechs, including cell and gene therapy companies, as well as other industries, with 70% to be invested in the biomedical industry.