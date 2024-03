Ruling for Regeneron, US appeals court schools on antitrust market

Real life economics, not functionality, is the standard for determining a relevant antitrust market for distinct versions of a prescription drug, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit said as it schooled a lower court and handed Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. a win in its ongoing litigation with Novartis AG and Vetter Pharma International GmbH over the prefilled syringe market for eye drugs Eylea (aflibercept) and Lucentis (ranibizumab).