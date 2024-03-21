BioWorld - Thursday, March 21, 2024
Cancer

Simcere Zaiming Pharmaceutical divulges new USP1 inhibitors for cancer

March 21, 2024
Simcere Zaiming Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has synthesized tricyclic compounds acting as ubiquitin carboxyl-terminal hydrolase 1 (USP1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
