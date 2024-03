Cancer

Hotspot Therapeutics describes new MK2 inhibitors

Hotspot Therapeutics Inc. has identified diazepino-thieno-quinoxaline compounds acting as MAP kinase-activated protein kinase 2 (MAPKAPK2; MK2) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, arthritis, asthma, psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis, myasthenia gravis and inflammatory disorders.