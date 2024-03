Ultrahuman raises $35M to accelerate growth

Ultrahuman Healthcare Private Ltd. recently raised $35 million in a series B investment round to accelerate the company’s growth. Ultrahuman has developed several products, most notably a smart ring, which measures a range of physiological signals to impact health and wellbeing. Mohit Kumar, CEO and co-founder of the company told BioWorld that in the next 12 to 15 months it will become the market leader in the space.