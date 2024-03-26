BioWorld - Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Patents

Dinaqor describes platform for perfusion of the kidney

March 26, 2024
By Simon Kerton
Schlieren, Switzerland-headquartered Dinaqor AG reported seeking further protection for a technique for loco-regional perfusion (LRP) of a kidney and specifically claims the genes it may be used to deliver.
