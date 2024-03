Abbott secures CE mark for Assert-IQ insertable cardiac monitor

Abbott Laboratories landed CE mark for two versions of its Assert-IQ insertable cardiac monitor (ICM), one with a three-year battery life, the other lasting six years. Designed for long-term remote monitoring of individuals with abnormal heartbeats or at risk of developing arrhythmias, the device helps detect often-fleeting irregularities in heart rhythm to assist in diagnosis and care management.