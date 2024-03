Endostart granted FDA clearance for Endorail colonoscopy device

Endostart s.r.l. received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for Endorail, a magnetic balloon system which helps resolve intestinal looping and facilitates the efficiency and safety of colonoscopy procedures. The approval is an “important milestone” for the company as it will allow Endostart to bring its technology to the U.S. market to empower physicians, Alessandro Tozzi, co-founder and CEO of the company, told BioWorld.