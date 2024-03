J&J ‘mistake’? Idorsia’s Tryvio wins FDA nod in hypertension

About six months after Johnson & Johnson (J&J) returned rights to the compound, oral Tryvio (aprocitentan) won FDA clearance for Idorsia Ltd. Given once daily at a 12.5 mg dose, Tryvio is indicated for hypertension in combination with other blood pressure (BP) drugs in patients whose condition is not adequately controlled.