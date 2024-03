Musculoskeletal

Sudo Biosciences presents new TYK2 inhibitors

Sudo Biosciences Ltd. has divulged non-receptor tyrosine-protein kinase TYK2 inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of scleroderma, radiographic ankylosing spondylitis, type 1 diabetes, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, Sjögren’s syndrome and systemic lupus erythematosus, among others.