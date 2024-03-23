BioWorld - Saturday, March 23, 2024
Infection

Fujifilm and Osaka University researchers discover new drug efflux pump inhibitors

March 22, 2024
No Comments
Scientists at Fujifilm Corp. and Osaka University have described piperazine derivatives acting as drug efflux pump inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of bacterial infections.
