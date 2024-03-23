BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Saturday, March 23, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeks
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» Fujifilm and Osaka University researchers discover new drug efflux pump inhibitors
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Infection
Fujifilm and Osaka University researchers discover new drug efflux pump inhibitors
March 22, 2024
No Comments
Scientists at Fujifilm Corp. and Osaka University have described piperazine derivatives acting as drug efflux pump inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of bacterial infections.
BioWorld Science
Infection
Patents