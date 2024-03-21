BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Patents
Reach Neuro fine tunes neurostimulation method for treating motor disorders
March 20, 2024
By
Simon Kerton
In what represents its first patenting, Pittsburgh-based Reach Neuro Inc. is seeking protection for methods, sensors, and systems for detecting movement of a spine and stimulating specific regions of the spinal cord in response to the movement.
BioWorld MedTech
Orthopedics