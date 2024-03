Affimed, Seagen soldiers in long SWOG for Hodgkin lymphoma drugs

The Hodgkin lymphoma space found itself in the spotlight late last year when Affimed NV rolled out updated data with lead innate cell engager acimtamig when combined with allogeneic natural killer cells. Findings from the investigator-initiated trial became the topic of talk at the American Society of Hematology meeting, when Yago Nieto, professor at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center – and principal investigator of the study – spoke.