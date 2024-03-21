BioWorld - Thursday, March 21, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Oncology Pharma stock-selling scheme ends in consent agreement

March 21, 2024
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
Kevin Dills, who the U.S. SEC said secretly controlled Oncology Pharma Inc., consented to a final civil judgment in federal district court related to a fraudulent stock-selling scheme.
BioWorld Regulatory U.S. Courts SEC