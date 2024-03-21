BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Thursday, March 21, 2024
Oncology Pharma stock-selling scheme ends in consent agreement
March 21, 2024
By
Mari Serebrov
No Comments
Kevin Dills, who the U.S. SEC said secretly controlled Oncology Pharma Inc., consented to a final civil judgment in federal district court related to a fraudulent stock-selling scheme.
BioWorld
Regulatory
U.S.
Courts
SEC