Precision-driven Mirador launches with a $400M financing

Nearly a year after Prometheus Biosciences Inc. sold for $10.8 billion to Merck & Co. Inc., its former CEO, Mark McKenna, is back in the game with Mirador Therapeutics Inc. Many of his former Prometheus colleagues have joined McKenna. Getting the band back together, McKenna told BioWorld, “is the ultimate compliment.” Mirador just launched with more than $400 million to develop therapies for treating immune-mediated inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.