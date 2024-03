Neurology/Psychiatric

VLP vaccine may be an option for treating Alzheimer’s disease

Galectin-3 (Gal-3) is used as a marker of activated microglia, and thus a protein that drives inflammation. Patients with Alzheimer’s disease (AD) have shown increased levels of Gal-3 in their cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) compared to healthy controls, as well as increased expression in their brain tissue.