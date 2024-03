Cancer

Chinese scientists discover new ALK tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitors

Scientists at China Resources Shenzhen Bay Development Co. Ltd., National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Research & Development, and Research Institute of Tsinghua University in Shenzhen have described macrocyclic compounds acting as ALK tyrosine kinase receptor and/or ALK tyrosine kinase receptor (mutant) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of malignant neoplasms.