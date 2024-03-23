BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Saturday, March 23, 2024
Biopharma regulatory actions and approvals February 2024
11 US approvals in February include biosimilar, treatments for frostbite, HIV
March 22, 2024
By
Amanda Lanier
In February, the U.S. FDA greenlit 11 new drugs, a slight decrease from the 14 approvals seen in the same month the previous year but an increase from January’s tally of eight FDA approvals.
FDA