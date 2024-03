EMA’s CHMP backs new antibiotic, oral PNH drug in March meeting

The EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of Pfizer Inc.’s Emblaveo (aztreonam-avibactam), an antibiotic combination that would offer a new option to patients with serious bacterial infections caused by multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacteria. If approved, Emblaveo would be among the first beta-lactam/beta-lactamase inhibitor combos cleared for use in Europe.