BioWorld - Monday, March 25, 2024
China Grand Pharma advances radionuclide ITM-11 to phase III

March 25, 2024
By Tamra Sami
China’s National Medical Products Administration has cleared China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd. to advance radiopharmaceutical agent ITM-11 (177Lu-edotreotide) to phase III trials in gastroenteropancreatic-neuroendocrine tumors
