BioWorld - Monday, March 25, 2024
NMD Pharma's oral myasthenia drug NMD-670 entering phase IIb
NMD Pharma’s oral myasthenia drug NMD-670 entering phase IIb
March 25, 2024
By
Nuala Moran
Neuromuscular disease specialist NMD Pharma A/S has been given U.S. FDA approval for a phase IIb trial of NMD-670, after demonstrating proof of mechanism for the orally-available chloride ion channel-1 inhibitor in generalized myasthenia gravis.
BioWorld
Clinical
Immune
Small molecule
U.S.
FDA