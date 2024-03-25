BioWorld - Monday, March 25, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

NMD Pharma’s oral myasthenia drug NMD-670 entering phase IIb

March 25, 2024
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
Neuromuscular disease specialist NMD Pharma A/S has been given U.S. FDA approval for a phase IIb trial of NMD-670, after demonstrating proof of mechanism for the orally-available chloride ion channel-1 inhibitor in generalized myasthenia gravis.
BioWorld Clinical Immune Small molecule U.S. FDA